Kazuma Okamoto News: Ends homer drought

Okamoto went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

The MLB rookie took Andrew Nardi deep in the sixth inning for what proved to be the decisive run in a 2-1 victory. It was Okamoto's first long ball since May 5, snapping an 18-game power drought in which he'd hit just .156 (10-for-64) with five RBI. On the season's Okamoto's slashing .218/.302/.416 with 11 homers and 29 RBI in 54 contests as he continues to adjust to North American pitching.