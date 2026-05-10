Kazuma Okamoto headshot

Kazuma Okamoto News: Extends hit streak to nine games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Okamoto went 1-for-4 with an RBI double during the Blue Jays' 6-1 loss to the Angels on Sunday.

Okamoto was responsible for the Blue Jays' lone run Sunday, with his double in the first inning bringing Daulton Varsho home. Okamoto has recorded at least one hit in nine consecutive games and has driven in at least one run in nine of his last 12 outings. In that 12-game span, he has gone 14-for-46 (.304) with five home runs, 15 RBI and eight runs scored.

Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays
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