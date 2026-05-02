Kazuma Okamoto headshot

Kazuma Okamoto News: First career multi-HR game Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 7:34am

Okamoto went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, one walk and three runs scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Twins.

It was Okamoto's first career multi-homer game, as he took Simeon Woods Richardson deep for a solo shot in the fourth inning and a two-run blast in the fifth. Okamoto now has seven long balls on the season to go with a .228/.313/.430 slash line, 18 RBI, 15 runs scored and a 14:38 BB:K across 128 plate appearances. He's striking out close to 30 percent of the time but has promising 43.4 percent flyball and 42.1 percent hard-hit rates. Okamoto is in the 90th percentile with a 92.8 mph average exit velocity.

Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays
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