Kazuma Okamoto News: Game-winning run in MLB debut
Okamoto went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored during the Blue Jays' 3-2 win over the Athletics on Friday.
Okamoto took his first major-league base in the fifth inning with a walk before being brought home on a two-run triple by Andres Gimenez. Okamoto's single in the seventh was the first hit of his MLB career, and after getting on base again in the ninth, he crossed home as the game-winning run on a single from Gimenez. It was a promising start for Okamoto, who joined the Blue Jays on a four-year, $60 million contract in the offseason after a successful stint in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kazuma Okamoto See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: RotoWire Staff Picks for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year2 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Picks: Peter Schoenke's 2026 MLB Win Totals To Target7 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings7 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts
RotoWire Staff Picks: Hitter Busts8 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: My 2026 AL Tout Wars Review9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kazuma Okamoto See More