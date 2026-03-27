Kazuma Okamoto headshot

Kazuma Okamoto News: Game-winning run in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Okamoto went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored during the Blue Jays' 3-2 win over the Athletics on Friday.

Okamoto took his first major-league base in the fifth inning with a walk before being brought home on a two-run triple by Andres Gimenez. Okamoto's single in the seventh was the first hit of his MLB career, and after getting on base again in the ninth, he crossed home as the game-winning run on a single from Gimenez. It was a promising start for Okamoto, who joined the Blue Jays on a four-year, $60 million contract in the offseason after a successful stint in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball.

Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays
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