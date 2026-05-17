Kazuma Okamoto News: Getting breather Sunday
Okamoto is out of Toronto's starting lineup versus the Tigers on Sunday.
It's a rare rest day for Okamoto, who had started 44 of the Blue Jays' 45 games this season coming into Sunday. After beginning May with a 10-game hitting streak that included five homers, he's tailed off a bit of late, going 1-for-14 over his past four contests. Ernie Clement is starting at third base in Okamoto's stead Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kazuma Okamoto See More
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends4 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target15 days ago
-
MLB Barometer
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kazuma Okamoto See More