Kazuma Okamoto headshot

Kazuma Okamoto News: Getting breather Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Okamoto is out of Toronto's starting lineup versus the Tigers on Sunday.

It's a rare rest day for Okamoto, who had started 44 of the Blue Jays' 45 games this season coming into Sunday. After beginning May with a 10-game hitting streak that included five homers, he's tailed off a bit of late, going 1-for-14 over his past four contests. Ernie Clement is starting at third base in Okamoto's stead Sunday.

Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kazuma Okamoto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kazuma Okamoto See More
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
MLB
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
Author Image
Dan Marcus
17 days ago