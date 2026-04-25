Kazuma Okamoto News: Getting comfortable in MLB
Okamoto went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-6 loss to the Guardians.
The third baseman took Gavin Williams deep in the second inning, Okamoto's fourth homer of the season. While the 29-year-old's poor start has been magnified by the exploits of fellow Japanese rookie Munetaka Murakami with the White Sox, Okamoto is beginning to find his footing in North America, recording three multi-hit performances in the last six games while batting .333 (7-for-21) with a double, two homers, five runs and five RBI.
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