Kazuma Okamoto News: Goes deep again Monday
Okamoto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 14-5 loss to the Rockies.
That's now back-to-back games with a homer for Okamoto, who has hit safely in each of his first four appearances so far in 2026. The infielder has hit seventh in the lineup in two of his four outings, but Okamoto could work his way up the batting order more often if he continues to hit well.
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