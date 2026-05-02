Kazuma Okamoto headshot

Kazuma Okamoto News: Goes deep again Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Okamoto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two total runs and two total RBI in an 11-4 victory versus the Twins on Saturday.

Okamoto brought Toronto to within a run with a huge 453-foot solo shot to center field in the sixth inning. He then kicked off the scoring in the Blue Jays' eight-run eighth frame with an RBI single. Okamoto went deep twice Friday, so he now has three homers over his past two games. On the season, he's slashing 235/.316/.454 with eight long balls, 17 runs and 20 RBI through 133 plate appearances.

Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays
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