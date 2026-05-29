Kazuma Okamoto News: Goes deep against Baltimore
Okamoto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during the Blue Jays' 6-5 win over the Orioles on Friday.
The Blue Jays couldn't figure out Trevor Rogers through the first six innings of Friday's game, but Okamoto propelled Toronto's comeback with a two-run homer off the veteran southpaw in the seventh inning. Okamoto has gone deep in two of his last three games and is up to 12 home runs on the season, which leads the Blue Jays and is 13th most in the American League.
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