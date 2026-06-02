Kazuma Okamoto headshot

Kazuma Okamoto News: Goes deep for 13th time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Okamoto went 2-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to Atlanta.

Okamoto put the Blue Jays on the board in the second inning with a two-run homer off Bryce Elder to tie the game at 2-2. Okamoto has gone deep three times over his last six games and is up to 13 home runs on the season, which leads the Blue Jays and ranks 12th in the American League, though he's also struck out 77 times, which is fourth-most in the AL. Over his last seven games, Okamoto has gone 6-for-22 (.273) with four extra-base hits and eight RBI.

Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays
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