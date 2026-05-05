Kazuma Okamoto headshot

Kazuma Okamoto News: Homers again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Okamoto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rays.

Okamoto wasted no time getting Toronto on the board, crushing a Drew Rasmussen four-seam fastball in the first inning for a 409-foot solo shot. Opposing pitchers continue to challenge the rookie with heaters, and he continues to make them pay, as he now owns a .654 slugging percentage against fastballs. The homer was his 10th of the season and his fifth in as many games, with the slugger going 8-for-21 with eight RBI during that stretch. Okamoto is now slashing .244/.327/.489 across 147 plate appearances.

Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays
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