Kazuma Okamoto headshot

Kazuma Okamoto News: Launches first major-league homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Okamoto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.

Okamoto put the Blue Jays up 4-0 with a 420-foot blast off Luis Morales in the fourth inning. The 29-year-old has carried a successful spring into his first major-league regular season, hitting safely in each of his first three contests. He totaled 248 homers across 11 seasons in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball and should be a key power bat in the heart of Toronto's lineup moving forward.

Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays
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