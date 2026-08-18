Kazuma Okamoto News: Makes franchise history Tuesday

Okamoto went 1-for-5 with a solo homer during the Blue Jays' 10-5 win over the Rays on Tuesday.

Okamoto extended the Blue Jays' lead to 7-3 with a solo homer off Steven Matz in the fifth inning. It was the 25th long ball of the season for Okamoto, setting the Blue Jays' rookie home run record. He's provided a much-needed boost to Toronto's offense this season, especially with Addison Barger (elbow) missing most of the year and Vladimir Guerrero's (concussion) power struggles. Okamoto has a .731 OPS with one steal, 72 RBI and 43 extra-base hits across 498 plate appearances.