Kazuma Okamoto headshot

Kazuma Okamoto News: Ready for first MLB Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Okamoto will be the Blue Jays' primary third baseman to begin the season, Gregor Chisholm and Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star report.

After signing a four-year, $60 million contract this offseason to take his talents to North America, Okamoto will have a significant role for Toronto in 2026. The 29-year-old appeared to adjust to his new environment quickly this spring, slashing .316/.435/.632 in 23 Grapefruit League plate appearances.

Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays
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