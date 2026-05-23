Kazuma Okamoto headshot

Kazuma Okamoto News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Okamoto isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.

Okamoto will get a chance to regroup Saturday after going 0-for-16 with 10 strikeouts in his last four games. Ernie Clement will slide to third base as a result, opening up second base for Lenyn Sosa.

Kazuma Okamoto
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kazuma Okamoto See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kazuma Okamoto See More
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 21
Author Image
Chris Morgan
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
10 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago