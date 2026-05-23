Kazuma Okamoto News: Resting Saturday
Okamoto isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Pirates.
Okamoto will get a chance to regroup Saturday after going 0-for-16 with 10 strikeouts in his last four games. Ernie Clement will slide to third base as a result, opening up second base for Lenyn Sosa.
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