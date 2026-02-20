Keagan Gillies Injury: Nursing serious quad injury

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said Friday that Gillies will be sidelined for at least six weeks with a quad injury, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Gillies had been in camp as a non-roster invitee and will now get a late start to the minor-league season. The 6-foot-8 right-hander posted a 2.68 ERA and 51:13 K:BB over 53.2 frames between Double-A Chesapeake and Triple-A Norfolk in 2025.