Keagan Gillies headshot

Keagan Gillies Injury: Nursing serious quad injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said Friday that Gillies will be sidelined for at least six weeks with a quad injury, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Gillies had been in camp as a non-roster invitee and will now get a late start to the minor-league season. The 6-foot-8 right-hander posted a 2.68 ERA and 51:13 K:BB over 53.2 frames between Double-A Chesapeake and Triple-A Norfolk in 2025.

