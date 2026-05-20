Keagan Gillies News: Returns from IL

Triple-A Norfolk reinstated Gillies (quadriceps) from its 7-day injured list and assigned him to Double-A Chesapeake on Tuesday.

After suffering a quad strain in spring training, Gillies opened the season on Norfolk's IL, but he'll settle into a bullpen role at Chesapeake now that he's healthy again. Gillies was activated after he turned in a 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB in 11 innings across 10 rehab appearances between Single-A Delmarva and High-A Frederick.