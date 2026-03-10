Keaton Anthony headshot

Keaton Anthony Injury: Fractures toe

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Anthony suffered a fractured toe after fouling a ball off his foot during Monday's Grapefruit League game versus the Red Sox, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Anthony is expected to undergo surgery later this week to repair the damage, and a timetable for his return could be revealed following the operation. Once healthy, Anthony is likely to be assigned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Keaton Anthony
Philadelphia Phillies
