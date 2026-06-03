Keaton Anthony News: Recovers from fractured toe

Triple-A Lehigh Valley activated Anthony (toe) from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Following a rehab assignment with Single-A Clearwater and then High-A Jersey Shore, Anthony is back in action with the Triple-A club. Anthony, who missed about two months of play with a fractured toe, went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in his return to the IronPigs on Tuesday.