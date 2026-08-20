Keaton Winn Injury: Shelved by elbow injury
The Giants placed Winn on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow neuritis.
Winn missed more than a month of action earlier this season with a right elbow strain, and he will now be shelved for at least the next couple weeks. Reiver Sanmartin is taking Winn's spot on the Giants' roster.
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