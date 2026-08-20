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Keaton Winn Injury: Shelved by elbow injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

The Giants placed Winn on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow neuritis.

Winn missed more than a month of action earlier this season with a right elbow strain, and he will now be shelved for at least the next couple weeks. Reiver Sanmartin is taking Winn's spot on the Giants' roster.

Keaton Winn
San Francisco Giants
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