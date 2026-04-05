Keaton Winn News: Allows run Saturday
Winn allowed one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning in Saturday's 9-0 loss to the Mets.
Winn entered in the seventh inning and allowed a double to the first batter he faced before later surrendering an RBI single. The 28-year-old has allowed just one run on two hits and two walks while striking out seven across four innings in four outings this season. The right-hander is a candidate for high-leverage innings in an injury-depleted bullpen behind closer Ryan Walker.
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