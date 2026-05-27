Keaton Winn News: Allows two hits Tuesday

Winn allowed one unearned run on two hits while striking out one across one inning in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Winn entered in the sixth inning and surrendered back-to-back singles to begin the frame, and the first runner eventually scored after reaching third on a throwing error. The right-hander hasn't allowed an earned run in any of his last eight appearances, giving up six hits and two walks while striking out nine in nine innings during that span. He now owns a 1.85 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB across 24.1 innings in 24 outings this season.