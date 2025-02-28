Keaton Winn News: Competing for rotation spot
Winn (elbow) has been throwing in spring training but hasn't appeared in an exhibition game. He's been at full speed this spring and is getting stretched back out as a starter, NBC Bay Area reports.
Winn began last season in the starting rotation but managed only 12 starts before being diagnosed with a nerve issue in his elbow. He underwent season-ending ulnar transposition surgery in late July. His role for 2025 isn't clear as he'll likely be competing for a rotation spot but could be moved to long relief. He could also begin the season in the minors to re-establish himself as a starter.
