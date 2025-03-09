Keaton Winn News: Logs spring training win Saturday

Winn threw two scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two hits, picking up the win during Saturday's 7-3 win over the Royals in Cactus League play.

Winn has pitched in two outings (one start) this spring, covering three scoreless innings while collecting five strikeouts, a 1.00 WHIP and no walks to go along with one win. The 26-year-old started in 12 appearances last season before undergoing season-ending ulnar transposition surgery in late July. Winn could start the season in the bullpen, as he appears to be a long shot for the fifth-starter role while competing with Hayden Birdsong, Kyle Harrison and Landen Roupp.