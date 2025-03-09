Fantasy Baseball
Keaton Winn headshot

Keaton Winn News: Logs spring training win Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Winn threw two scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two hits, picking up the win during Saturday's 7-3 win over the Royals in Cactus League play.

Winn has pitched in two outings (one start) this spring, covering three scoreless innings while collecting five strikeouts, a 1.00 WHIP and no walks to go along with one win. The 26-year-old started in 12 appearances last season before undergoing season-ending ulnar transposition surgery in late July. Winn could start the season in the bullpen, as he appears to be a long shot for the fifth-starter role while competing with Hayden Birdsong, Kyle Harrison and Landen Roupp.

