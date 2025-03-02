Keaton Winn News: Looks sharp in spring debut

Winn threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout and a walk in his spring debut in Sunday's win over the Angels.

Winn began last season in the starting rotation but managed only 12 starts before undergoing season-ending ulnar transposition surgery in late July. It looks like he's back to full speed, but his role for 2025 isn't clear. He'll compete for a rotation spot but appears to be a long shot, so he could begin the season in the bullpen or the minors.