Keaton Winn News: Picks up first save of season

Winn struck out one and also gave up a hit in 1.2 innings to pick up a save in Wednesday's 1-0 win over Milwaukee.

Winn got called on in the eighth and got the last five out of the game to earn his second career save, and first since 2023. The 28-year-old came in and got Gary Sanchez to ground into an inning-ending double play and pitched around a leadoff double by Christian Yelich in the ninth. No pitcher in the Giants' bullpen has gotten more than three saves this season, and with Winn being second in appearances on the team this season, he could be getting more opportunities to get these multi-inning save opportunities.