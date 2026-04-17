Keaton Winn News: Picks up hold Thursday
Winn earned a hold while striking out two in a scoreless inning during Thursday's 3-0 win over the Reds.
Winn picked up his third hold of the season, throwing nine of his 12 pitches for strikes. The right-hander hasn't allowed a hit over his last four outings, striking out four in four innings during that span. Overall, he owns a 3.24 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB across 8.1 innings in nine appearances.
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