Ke'Bryan Hayes Injury: Sidelined by back injury
The Reds placed Hayes on the 10-day injured list Friday with a lumbar bulging disc.
Per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic, Hayes' back has been an issue for years and has bothered him off-and-on this season. The plan is for Hayes to get healed up before reporting to the team's spring training complex in Arizona to initiate his rehab. It sounds like an injury that is likely to keep him out beyond 10 days, and the Reds could want Hayes to find a groove at the plate on a rehab assignment before reinstating him. The 29-year-old is slashing an ugly .142/.195/.225 this season.
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