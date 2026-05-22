Ke'Bryan Hayes headshot

Ke'Bryan Hayes Injury: Sidelined by back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

The Reds placed Hayes on the 10-day injured list Friday with a lumbar bulging disc.

Per C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic, Hayes' back has been an issue for years and has bothered him off-and-on this season. The plan is for Hayes to get healed up before reporting to the team's spring training complex in Arizona to initiate his rehab. It sounds like an injury that is likely to keep him out beyond 10 days, and the Reds could want Hayes to find a groove at the plate on a rehab assignment before reinstating him. The 29-year-old is slashing an ugly .142/.195/.225 this season.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ke'Bryan Hayes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ke'Bryan Hayes See More
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as Youth Movements Continue
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
3 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
20 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
27 days ago