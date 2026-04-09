Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Absent from lineup
Hayes is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Marlins.
Hayes is a horrific 3-for-31 with no extra-base hits in his first 10 games this season, so he'll get a breather to regroup. Eugenio Suarez is getting a start at third base and Nathaniel Lowe will be the Reds' designated hitter.
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