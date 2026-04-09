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Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Absent from lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Hayes is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Marlins.

Hayes is a horrific 3-for-31 with no extra-base hits in his first 10 games this season, so he'll get a breather to regroup. Eugenio Suarez is getting a start at third base and Nathaniel Lowe will be the Reds' designated hitter.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Cincinnati Reds
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