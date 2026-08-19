Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Hayes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Hayes' .456 OPS places him last among the 367 major-league hitters who have logged at least 150 plate appearances this season, but his capable glove at third base in addition to Reds' lack of appealing alternatives have allowed him to maintain a fairly steady presence in the lineup. Though he'll be be on the bench Wednesday, Hayes had started in four of the previous five games.