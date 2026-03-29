Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Hitting bench Sunday

Hayes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Hayes will give way to Eugenio Suarez at third base in the series finale after he started in the Reds' first two games of the season while going 0-for-7 with a run scored. While Hayes has produced at well-below-league-average levels at the plate each of the past two seasons, his exceptional defense at the hot corner should keep him in the lineup more often than not.