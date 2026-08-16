Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Homers in loss
Hayes went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Marlins.
Hayes popped a fifth-inning home run, which was followed one batter later by a Matt McLain homer to give Cincinnati a 4-3 lead. The home run was the fifth of the season for Hayes, who has hit safely in three consecutive games. That represents the second-longest hit streak of 2026 for the third baseman, who had a four-gamer in April and is batting just .149 with a .456 OPS over 68 games and 186 plate appearances.
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