Ke'Bryan Hayes headshot

Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Leading off Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Hayes (side) will start at third base and bat leadoff in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

Hayes has been held out of action since March 5 due to left side tightness, but after finally resuming full baseball activities Thursday, he's now been cleared to return to the starting lineup. The 28-year-old infielder has struggled to get going this spring, posting a .583 OPS with an RBI and a run scored through seven games.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Pittsburgh Pirates
