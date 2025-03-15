Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Leading off Saturday

Hayes (side) will start at third base and bat leadoff in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

Hayes has been held out of action since March 5 due to left side tightness, but after finally resuming full baseball activities Thursday, he's now been cleared to return to the starting lineup. The 28-year-old infielder has struggled to get going this spring, posting a .583 OPS with an RBI and a run scored through seven games.