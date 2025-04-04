Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Lifts three-run homer

Hayes went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Yankees.

Hayes went just 2-for-16 over his first five games of the year, but he's hit safely in three straight contests to begin April. The third baseman's blast ultimately didn't make a difference in the result Friday, but it was his first homer of the year. He's batting .214 with three RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases over eight contests. This was Hayes' first game at leadoff in 2025 after hitting no higher than sixth for the first week of the season -- the Pirates faced seven right-handers before drawing their first southpaw in Max Fried for Friday's contest.