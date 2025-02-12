Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Looks healthy for spring

Hayes (back) was spotted taking part in fielding drills at spring training Wednesday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hayes didn't play after Aug. 17 last season due to a back injury that had nagged him at various points earlier in the campaign, but he avoided offseason surgery and looks to be back to full health to begin the spring. In addition to costing him considerable time in 2024, the recurring back injuries likely played a factor in Hayes' diminished production; his .573 OPS over 396 plate appearances was easily the worst mark of his five-year big-league career. If healthy, Hayes' playing time should be secure due to his elite defense at third base, but his fantasy utility will hinge on him providing the kind of pop and batting average he supplied in 2023 (15 home runs, .271 average in 525 plate appearances). Because of his poor numbers in 2024, Hayes could find himself in the bottom half of the Pittsburgh lineup to begin the upcoming season.