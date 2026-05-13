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Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Losing out on playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Hayes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

Hayes is under contract through 2029, but the Reds may already be looking to pull the plug on him as an everyday player. He'll be on the bench against a right-handed starter (Jake Irvin) for the third time in seven games, clearing the way for Will Benson to enter the lineup. Hayes remains a reliable defender at the hot corner, but his .191 wOBA places him last among the 239 hitters who have logged at least 100 plate appearances this season.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Cincinnati Reds
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