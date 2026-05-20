Ke'Bryan Hayes headshot

Ke'Bryan Hayes News: On bench for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Hayes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Hayes appears to have faded into more of a part-time role for the Reds, as he'll be on the bench for the third time in eight games. Sal Stewart will receive the nod at third base in place of Hayes, who is holding down a career-worst .420 OPS over 128 plate appearances on the season.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Cincinnati Reds
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