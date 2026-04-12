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Ke'Bryan Hayes News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Hayes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Hayes started the first two contests of the series versus the Halos and will take a seat for Sunday's finale with his hitless streak now extended to five games. Eugenio Suarez will step in at third base while Nathaniel Lowe receives a start at designated hitter.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Cincinnati Reds
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