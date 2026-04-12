Ke'Bryan Hayes News: On bench Sunday
Hayes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
Hayes started the first two contests of the series versus the Halos and will take a seat for Sunday's finale with his hitless streak now extended to five games. Eugenio Suarez will step in at third base while Nathaniel Lowe receives a start at designated hitter.
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