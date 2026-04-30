Ke'Bryan Hayes headshot

Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Out of Cincinnati lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Hayes is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Rockies.

Hayes has finally perked up a bit at the plate lately, going 7-for-25 with a home run over his last seven games, but he'll rest during Thursday's matinee. Sal Stewart is getting a start at third base, and Spencer Steer will cover first base.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ke'Bryan Hayes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ke'Bryan Hayes See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
19 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
26 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
33 days ago