Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Out of Cincinnati lineup
Hayes is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Rockies.
Hayes has finally perked up a bit at the plate lately, going 7-for-25 with a home run over his last seven games, but he'll rest during Thursday's matinee. Sal Stewart is getting a start at third base, and Spencer Steer will cover first base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ke'Bryan Hayes See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target26 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target33 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ke'Bryan Hayes See More