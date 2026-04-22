Ke'Bryan Hayes headshot

Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Resting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Hayes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Hayes will hit the bench after going 2-for-12 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run while starting in the Reds' last four games. Eugenio Suarez will replace Hayes at third base in the series finale.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Cincinnati Reds
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