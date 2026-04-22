Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Resting Wednesday
Hayes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
Hayes will hit the bench after going 2-for-12 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run while starting in the Reds' last four games. Eugenio Suarez will replace Hayes at third base in the series finale.
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