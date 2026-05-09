Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Riding pine Saturday
Hayes isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Houston.
Hayes will get a day off Saturday after going just 3-for-20 with two RBI, one run scored and seven strikeouts since the beginning of May. His absence will give Sal Stewart a start at the hot corner, moving Spencer Steer to first base and opening up right field for Will Benson.
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