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Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Riding pine Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Hayes isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus Houston.

Hayes will get a day off Saturday after going just 3-for-20 with two RBI, one run scored and seven strikeouts since the beginning of May. His absence will give Sal Stewart a start at the hot corner, moving Spencer Steer to first base and opening up right field for Will Benson.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Cincinnati Reds
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