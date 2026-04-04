Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Sitting down Saturday
Hayes isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Hayes will take a seat Saturday and recollect himself after going just 2-for-19 (.105) at the dish through his first seven games. His absence will move Eugenio Suarez to third base, opening up the DH spot for Nathaniel Lowe.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ke'Bryan Hayes See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target8 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Exit Velocity Improvers24 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central31 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Good D, Bad O59 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise61 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ke'Bryan Hayes See More