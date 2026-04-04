Ke'Bryan Hayes headshot

Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Sitting down Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2026 at 12:04pm

Hayes isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.

Hayes will take a seat Saturday and recollect himself after going just 2-for-19 (.105) at the dish through his first seven games. His absence will move Eugenio Suarez to third base, opening up the DH spot for Nathaniel Lowe.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Cincinnati Reds
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