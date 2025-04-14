Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Steals base, drives in three

Hayes went 2-for-4 with a steal and three RBI in Monday's 10-3 victory over the Nationals.

After getting a breather Sunday, the Pittsburgh third baseman opened the game's scoring in the first with a run-scoring single off starter Brad Lord. Hayes later plated two more on another single in the eighth inning, then stole second when on the basepaths. This performance marks the 28-year-old's first multi-hit effort since April 5 against the Yankees. Overall, Hayes is now slashing .232/.317/.339 with three steals across 63 plate appearances.