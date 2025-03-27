Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Swipes two bags
Hayes went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases Thursday against the Marlins.
Hayes helped create some offense for Pittsburgh in the fifth inning, reaching base on a single with two outs. He proceeded to steal both second and third base, the latter of which was on a double steal. Hayes has been a fantasy disappointment for much of his career, though he has the potential for stolen base upside at an atypical position.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now