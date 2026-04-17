Ke'Bryan Hayes headshot

Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Taking seat Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Hayes is absent from the lineup for Friday's tilt in Minnesota.

Hayes is a woeful 3-for-47 with zero extra-base hits and zero RBI in his first 17 games this season. His defense at third base has helped keep him in the lineup most days, but the Reds will have no choice but to cut his playing time if Hayes' offense doesn't at least get to a passable level. Eugenio Suarez is at the hot corner Friday, and Nathaniel Lowe will serve as the designated hitter.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Cincinnati Reds
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