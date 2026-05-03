Ke'Bryan Hayes headshot

Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Hayes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Hayes will hit the bench Sunday for the second time in the past four games. The 29-year-old's .119/.278/.190 slash line through 90 plate appearances this season may finally be costing him playing time. Sal Stewart is getting a look at third base Sunday while Spencer Steer starts at first.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Cincinnati Reds
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