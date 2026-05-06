Ke'Bryan Hayes headshot

Ke'Bryan Hayes News: Taking seat Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Hayes is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Hayes occupied third base for the first two games of the series and went 1-for-7 with a home run and a walk. The long ball -- Hayes's second of the season -- actually brought his batting average up to .121 on the season. He'll cede the hot corner to Sal Stewart on Wednesday and could see his playing time start to dwindle a bit more if he remains an easy out at the plate.

Ke'Bryan Hayes
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ke'Bryan Hayes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ke'Bryan Hayes See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
32 days ago