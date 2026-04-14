Keegan Akin Injury: Cleared for rehab games
Akin (groin) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Akin has been shelved all season with a left groin strain but has been cleared to try things out in game action. The lefty suffered the injury late in spring training and doesn't need to rebuild much stamina as a reliever, so Akin could require only a couple rehab appearances if he looks and feels good.
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