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Keegan Akin Injury: Cleared for rehab games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Akin (groin) will begin a rehab assignment Wednesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Akin has been shelved all season with a left groin strain but has been cleared to try things out in game action. The lefty suffered the injury late in spring training and doesn't need to rebuild much stamina as a reliever, so Akin could require only a couple rehab appearances if he looks and feels good.

Keegan Akin
Baltimore Orioles
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