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Keegan Akin Injury: Closing in on return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Akin (groin) is expected to return to the Orioles soon, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Akin, who's recovering from a left groin strain, has allowed one run on three hits and one walk in four innings over four rehab appearances for Triple-A Norfolk. Barring any setbacks, the southpaw should be able to rejoin Baltimore's bullpen at some point in late April.

Keegan Akin
Baltimore Orioles
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