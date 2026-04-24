Keegan Akin Injury: Closing in on return
Akin (groin) is expected to return to the Orioles soon, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Akin, who's recovering from a left groin strain, has allowed one run on three hits and one walk in four innings over four rehab appearances for Triple-A Norfolk. Barring any setbacks, the southpaw should be able to rejoin Baltimore's bullpen at some point in late April.
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