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Keegan Akin Injury: MRI on tap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2026 at 11:05am

Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Sunday that Akin (adductor) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The MRI should provide more information on the extent of the adductor injury that Akin suffered while warming up in the bullpen Saturday and will help the Orioles determine whether or not the lefty requires a stint on the injured list to begin the season. If Akin ends up being shelved, it could open the door for Grant Wolfram to make the Opening Day roster as another southpaw option out of the bullpen.

Keegan Akin
Baltimore Orioles
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