Keegan Akin Injury: MRI on tap
Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Sunday that Akin (adductor) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The MRI should provide more information on the extent of the adductor injury that Akin suffered while warming up in the bullpen Saturday and will help the Orioles determine whether or not the lefty requires a stint on the injured list to begin the season. If Akin ends up being shelved, it could open the door for Grant Wolfram to make the Opening Day roster as another southpaw option out of the bullpen.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keegan Akin See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions74 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups203 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: Disappointments Analyzed206 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: Take a Shot!213 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups217 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Keegan Akin See More